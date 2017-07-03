SC rejects former judge CS Karnan’s request to suspend jail term

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected yet again a request by former judge C.S. Karnan seeking suspension of his ongoing six-month jail term for contempt of court.

“We will not accept a oral request for suspension against our judgement,” Chief Justice J.S. Khehar told advocate Mathew Nedumpara, counsel for Karnan.

This is the second time that Karnan’s request for suspension of his jail term has been denied by the court.

Karnan, who was evading arrest for more than a month after the court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment for contempt of court, was arrested in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The arrest was made eight days after his tenure as a high court judge came to an end.

On 9 May, Karnan was sentenced to six months of imprisonment, after he was held guilty of contempt of court. He was the first serving high court judge to be sent to prison for contempt.

The court had taken suo motu (on its own motion) cognizance of Karnan’s misconduct in accusing members of the judiciary of nepotism, casteism and corruption when he served as a judge in the Madras high court. He was subsequently transferred to the Calcutta high court.

On 1 March, the apex court had directed Karnan to undergo a mental health checkup, observing that he may not be fit to defend himself.

Karnan had written to various dignitaries, including Prime Minister , the Chief Justice of India, the Union law minister and various sitting judges across high courts, making allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired judges in the country.