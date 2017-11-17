Public services to be delivered at doorstep soon, says Delhi govt

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi will soon have public services delivered to their doorsteps, according to a decision taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

The service which will roll out in the next three-four months will include 40 services to start with. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will add 30 schemes every month after the launch until all services are covered.

“It is for the first time that such a provision is being made by any state government in the country. The government has decided that all the services under Delhi government will be home delivered. People will have to just call the government and they will come to your house at your convenience, take the required data and deliver documents,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

He referred to the scheme as “home delivery of governance.” He added, “A nominal fee will be charged for those services but the entire process will be home-delivered.”

In the first phase, the government will include 15 services from the revenue department, including issuance of caste certificates, registration of marriage, and birth and death certificates. This will also include the issuance of driving licence, transfer of ownership of vehicles, old age pension scheme and new water/sewer connection.

However, residents will still have to make their way to offices in cases where physical presence is necessary, such as a driving test.

The government’s aim is to reduce the need for citizens to make multiple trips to government offices.

“Mobile sahayaks (facilitators) will be hired through an agency and set up call centres. After a resident places a request, a mobile sahayak will be assigned who will visit the person’s house and complete the formalities,” Sisodia said.

According to the Delhi government, the mobile sahayaks will be equipped with all the equipment required for the process, including biometric devices, camera and printer. They will also be responsible for delivering documents.