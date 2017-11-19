Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP confident of winning 50 seats

Himachal Pradesh BJP has decided to send 30 leaders to campaign for Gujarat elections. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would win at least 50 seats in the assembly elections and form a stable government.

The core committee of the BJP met in Hamirpur on Sunday to review the situation after Himachal Pradesh elections that took place on 9 October.

“We discussed the post-poll situation after getting the feedback from the field and also the reports of undercutting in some places but reached the conclusion that party would form a stable government and win more than 50 seats in the 68-member house,” Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti said.

The meeting, which was attended by top leaders of Himachal Pradesh BJP and presidents of all 17 organisational districts, also assessed the possible damage that could have been caused due to undercutting and observed that it would not alter the overall elections results, Satti said.

The meeting also decided to send 30 leaders for campaigning for Gujarat elections. These leaders would be assigned poll duties and would leave for Gujarat in the next 2-3 days.