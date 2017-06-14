Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district

Representative image. There have been eight ceasefire violation in the past four days. Photo: PTI

Jammu: Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by shelling mortar bombs and opening fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.

There have been eight ceasefire violations in the past four days and total 12 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the international border in Jammu region since 1 January in which one civilian has died and seven others have been injured.

“Pakistan Army indiscriminately fired small arms, and 80mm mortars from 5am to 5.45pm in Bhimbher Gali sector along the Line of Control,” defence spokesman Lt. Col Manish Mehta said. “The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” the spokesman said.

There had been three ceasefire violations on 12 June, when Pakistan Army fired mortars at Indian posts in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch.