Violent clashes in Rajasthan’s Nagaur leaves 1 dead, 25 injured

Jaipur: At least one person was killed and 25 others, including the Nagaur SP was injured, in clashes between police and members of the Rajput community demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in gangster Anand Pal Singh’s death in Sanvrad village of Nagaur district following which curfew has been imposed.

ADG Law and Order NRK Reddy today said curfew was clamped late last night in Sanvrad where tension prevailed during a rally called by Rajput community turned violent.

Reddy said a man was killed in firing. However, he said that police did not open fire.

“In the clashes, 25 people, including Nagaur SP Paris Anil Deshmukh, IPS officer Monika Sen and 16 policemen sustained injuries,” Reddy said.

Four of the injured were referred to Jaipur in a critical condition, police sources said. The mob also confiscated the AK-47 and service revolver from policemen. Massive police deployment has been made and 10 persons have been detained, police said.

Scores of members belonging the Rajput community had reached Sanvrad yesterday, the native village of the slain gangster to press for their demand for a CBI inquiry in the police encounter in which he was killed.

Singh was killed in a police encounter on 24 June and the body is yet to be cremated. Police sources said a large mob pelted stones on police while they were trying maintain law and order.

To control the agitated protestors, police first fired tear gas shells and cane charged them, but did not open fire, Reddy said.