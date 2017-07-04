IAF helicopter goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh
An Indian Air Force helicopter with three on board has gone missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh
An Indian Air Force helicopter with three on board has gone missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, said a person in the defence ministry aware of the matter on Tuesday.
The incident comes a little more than a month after an IAF Sukhoi fighter jet went missing with two crew members on board on 23 May. The wreckage was found three days later. The Sukhoi jet had gone missing after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari Air Force station in Assam at 10.30 am on Tuesday on a routine training sortie.
First Published: Tue, Jul 04 2017. 07 46 PM IST
