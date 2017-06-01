| E-Paper
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 12 59 PM IST

Govt trying to divert attention from GDP failure: Rahul Gandhi

Following the latest decline in India’s GDP, Rahul Gandhi criticises the Narendra Modi government, saying it is manufacturing other issues to deflect from its failures

PTI
A file photo of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Hindustan Times
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government for the decline in GDP growth and said it was manufacturing other issues to deflect the country’s attention from its failures.

“Falling GDP. Rising unemployment. Every other issue is manufactured to distract us from this fundamental failure,” he tweeted. He also tagged a news report that said the country had lost its tag of being the fastest growing economy in the world after the fourth quarter GDP growth declined to 6.1%.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had dubbed the decision to demonetise high currency notes as “legalised plunder and a monumental failure” and predicted a 2% fall in GDP. Later, former finance minister P. Chidambaram had also criticised the note ban and said it would lead to a fall in GDP growth.

First Published: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 12 59 PM IST