Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 04 41 PM IST

India slams Pakistan for glorifying Burhan Wani

External affairs ministry spokesman hit out at Pakistan for glorifying Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad’s terror support need to be condemned by ‘one and all’

PTI
People in Lahore hold posters of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed by Indian troops last year, while chanting anti Indian slogans during a rally to mark the 1st anniversary of his death on 8 July. Photo:K.M. Chaudary/AP
People in Lahore hold posters of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed by Indian troops last year, while chanting anti Indian slogans during a rally to mark the 1st anniversary of his death on 8 July. Photo:K.M. Chaudary/AP

Latest News »

New Delhi: India on Sunday hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by ‘one and all’.

In a strongly worded tweet, external affairs ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay said, “ First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT’s script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all.”

Baglay’s comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year.

Wani was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid tributes to Wani, saying his death “infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom” in the Kashmir Valley.

First Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 04 40 PM IST
Topics: Burhan Wani Kashmir Pakistan India Ministry of external affairs

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share