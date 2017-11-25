PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad Metro Rail on 28 Nov, ticket prices to be notified soon

A metro train runs on an elevated railway line during a trial run undertaken ahead of the opening of the Hyderabad Metro Rail on 24 November 2017. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro rail will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on 28 November. A stretch of 30 km of the total 72 km under the first phase will be launched and open for public use from the next day.

“The 30-kilometer stretch is the longest to be opened on inauguration among all metro projects in India,” said Telangana information technology (IT) minister and municipal administration minister K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday.

He along with other ministers, MLAs, and MPs undertook a trial run two day prior to the inauguration.

From 29 November onwards, the Hyderabad metro rail will be operational from 6am to 10pm, and the service might be extended to 11pm later based on feedback, said Rao. “This is one the largest innovating projects on a public private partnership mode. We have 57 trains and each of them have three coaches, which (automobile company) Hyundai has supplied,” he added.

On Saturday, as part of the trial run, Rao and other law makers along with journalist took a ride on the metro rail from the Nagole to the next few stops and back. The stretch of 30 kilometers which will be open to the public from 29 November will be from the Nagole to the Miyapur station, connecting three different parts of Hyderabad, while passing via the core city areas of Secunderabad, Ameerpet and Begumpet.

Passengers will have to get down and change trains at the Ameerpet metra station to reach Nagole from Miyapur (which falls in the Hi-tech city area) and vice-versa. The total first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018, stated Rao.

He added that the Hyderabad metro rail project will provide commuters with ‘smart cards’ for travel as an option, which will later to extended to other modes of public transport as well. The first phase will cover a total distance of around 72 Km across three corridors: Miyapur to LB Nagar, Jubilee Bus stand to Falaknuma and Nagole to Shilparamam.

The IT minister however refused to divulge information on ticket prices, and said that project partner L&T India will announce that in the coming few days. “We are also developing 18 million square feet of commercial area for viability,” said Rao. The entire project is being built at a cost of over Rs14,132 crore.