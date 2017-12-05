Arun Jaitley asks economic investigators to use power fairly and reasonably

Finance minister Arun Jaitley told officials that the nature of offences have been changing with time and that the skills of officials have to match that of offenders. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday urged officers of various economic investigation agencies to use their power in a “fair and reasonable” manner so that their success rate increases and their work becomes effective deterrence to offenders.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Jaitley said that it has been noticed not only in the case of revenue investigators, but also of other detective agencies, the tall claims made at the time of detecting offences, fizzle out once the trial and adjudication begins.

Jaitley said revenue officers’ powers are wide and that their “sixth sense of effectively being able to use their discretion” was important in the use of that power.

“Therefore, the width of power vested with revenue officials have to be exercised fairly and reasonably,” said the minister.

Jaitley said such an approach will increase the strike rate of investigative agencies and will provide effective deterrence. If the strike rate is low, so will be the deterrence and the wide powers of the agencies will be of no consequence to offenders, the minister said.

The minister also told officials that the nature of offences have been changing with time and that the skills of officials have to match that of offenders.