Last Published: Sat, Jun 17 2017. 09 23 PM IST

Modi says Shimla poll win shows public faith in development agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the BJP’s victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation election as a reflection of people’s faith in development politics

In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi thanked party workers and the people of Shimla. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the BJP’s victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation election as a reflection of people’s faith in development politics.

“BJP’s victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation is historic & yet again reflects people’s faith in development politics...thank the people of Shimla for their support & congratulate karyakartas (workers) & leaders for their hard work,” he said in a series of tweets. The BJP on Saturday emerged as the single-largest party in the civic poll, winning 17 out of 34 seats, just one short of a clear majority.

The hill city will have a BJP mayor for the first time. The Congress, which is the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh, bagged 13 seats. Independent candidates won three, while the CPI(M) managed to retain one seat.

First Published: Sat, Jun 17 2017. 09 23 PM IST
