Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Indian Army says the troops are retaliating strongly, effectively to Pakistani firing along LoC in Poonch. Photo: AFP

Jammu: In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Saturday resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

“Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2300 hours yesterday along the Line of Control (LC) in Poonch sector”, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on, he added.