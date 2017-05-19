Rajnath Singh to meet CMs of states along India-China border

New Delhi: In an attempt to strengthen coordination between the Union home ministry and the five states along the India-China border, Union home minister Rajnath Singh will visit Sikkim on 20 May to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of the states–Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

“This is the first time such a meeting is being held by the MHA. The objective of the meeting is to strengthen the coordination of MHA with the five States on Indo-China Border to improve the overall border security as states are also partners in security of the borders,” said a home ministry statement.

Singh will also discuss the border infrastructure work under taken by the MHA and assess coordination issues between the states and the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police).