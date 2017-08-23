Suresh Prabhu takes moral responsibility for train accidents, offers to quit
New Delhi: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took full moral responsibility for the recent train accidents, indicating that he had offered to quit.
Prabhu said he was “extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives”. “I met the the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait,” Prabhu tweeted.
I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon"ble PM has asked me to wait. (5/5)— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017
He said in less than three years as the railway minister, he had devoted his “blood and sweat” to the Railways.
“Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment and milestones,” he said in a series of tweets.
There have been two back-to-back accidents in the last five days, triggering demands for the minister’s resignation.
