Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail, aide killed in Kashmir
Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abu Ismail, the mastermind behind the 10 July attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Thursday, police said.
The identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained, a police official said.
The encounter took place at Aribagh in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the official said.
Director general of police (DGP) S.P. Vaid said police had specific intelligence input about the presence of foreign terrorists in the area and an operation was launched to neutralise them.
“We had information about the presence of two foreign terrorists, including Abu Ismail. Both have been neutralised and the bodies have been taken for identification,” he said.
Ismail was the mastermind of the 10 July attack on a bus carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The attack left eight pilgrims dead.
Latest News »
- Hindustan Shipyard expects to finalise Hyundai JV next year
- Here’s why Tim Cook may cut Apple’s biggest deal ever in Japan
- Saudi Arabia plans to launch nuclear power tender next month
- Abanti Sankaranarayanan elected chairman of ASCI
- Doklam not the last problem, Army cannot lower guard: Lt. General P M Hariz
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins
Other income lifts Jet Airways’s Q1 earnings
The numbers behind Reliance Jio and Airtel’s IUC spat