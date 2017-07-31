Parliament Live: Govt encouraging cow vigilantes, says Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress party along with other opposition parties are expected to raise the issue of cow vigilantes and recent cases of lynchings targeting the members of the minority community in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The Congress party is expected to raise the issue of alleged“poaching” of its MLAs in Gujarat by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state on Monday in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Besides,the Congress party along with other opposition parties are expected to raise the issue of cow vigilantes and recent cases of lynchings targeting the members of the minority community in the Lok Sabha.

Here are the latest updates and developments from both Houses:

■ The government is planning strategic disinvestment of the Salem steel plant (SSP) in Tamil Nadu and not total disinvestment, the Lok Sabha was informed. Union steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said the financial reports of the SSP in the last few years showed a "dismal"" picture of the once most-reputed steel plant in the country. "There is a proposal for strategic disinvestment of the Salem steel plant, not total disinvestment," he said during Question Hour.

■ The issue of ongoing unrest in Darjeeling today figured in the Rajya Sabha with a NCP member asking the government to call the agitators for talks to restore normalcy in the picturesque hill station and the affected region.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Majeed Memon said the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) has taken a violent turn and has been going on for almost eight weeks.

He said the people were suffering due to shortage of essential items like water and food. Due to the prolonged agitation, it is for the first time in 150 years that Darjeeling tea has not come to the markets for auction.

Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), which is spearheading an agitation in Darjeeling hills, is demanding a separate Gorkhaland state. (PTI)

■ Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Lok Sabha: “The government is indirectly encouraging groups like the VHP,Bajrang Dal and also Gau rakshaks. Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have become mob lynching centres,” ANI reports.

■ Congress today said in Rajya Sabha that its MP Raj Babbar was allegedly injured in police action against villagers protesting demolition of their houses in the Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Raising the issue through a notice under rule 267 that seeks setting aside of the business to take up discussion on the issue, Congress’ Pramod Tiwari said force was used against the villagers protesting against demolition. Raj Babbar, he said, was injured and is unable to attend the proceedings in Parliament.

Deputy chairman P J Kurien said if the member has a complaint, he can raise it and give a privilege notice. Tiwari was joined by other Congress members in raising the issue of the safety and security of Babbar, who is sitting on dharna at the protest site. Kurien asked them if the lawmaker was being prevented from attending Parliament. When they replied in negative, he said the notice is not admitted.

■ Finance minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley said Babbar cannot be present at both the places - the dharna site and Parliament at the same time and he has to decide where he wants to be. Kurien said if Babbar is sitting on a dharna, it is for the state government to deal with it.

■ Sharad Yadav (JD-U) raised the issue of employees of Jabalpur ordnance factory being on protest against the closure of certain units there. He said there were 41 ordnance factories in the country, manufacturing some 600 items for defence. The government should take note of the protests against the closure of the vehicle manufacturing factory, he said. Kurien however disallowed the notice. (PTI)

■ Question hour begins in Rajya Sabha.

The upper house is scheduled to discuss:

— The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017.

— The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017.

— The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up:

— The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017

— The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017

— The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017.

■ BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: “The whole state of Gujarat is under floods and Congress MLAs are enjoying in a resort in Karnataka,” News18 reports.

■ Opposition Congress today forced a brief adjournment of proceedings in Rajya Sabha alleging that the Gujarat police was kidnapping and threatening its MLAs in the state with a view to influence their votes in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Congress members trooped in to the Well of the House raising anti-government slogans, which were matched by counter-sloganeering by the BJP benches.

Amid pandemonium, deputy chairman P J Kurien adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes during the Zero Hour soon after it met in the morning. (PTI)

■ Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Gujarat crisis and cow vigilante issue.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier said that his party will “raise the lynching issue in Parliament today after 12 noon”, as per a News18 report. He also said that “what BJP is doing in Gujarat is not fine”, the report added.

■ BJP leader Vinay D Tendulkar today took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Tendulkar, who earlier this month was elected to the Upper House from Goa after he defeated Congress’ Shantaram Naik, took oath in Konkani. After the oath, Chairman Hamid Ansari warmly shook hands with him and said “welcome”. (PTI)