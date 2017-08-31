Warren Buffett says insured losses from Hurricane Harvey could reach $20 billion
Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett says insured losses from Hurricane Harvey could climb to as much as $20 billion
Seattle/New York: Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., said insured losses from Hurricane Harvey could climb to as much as $20 billion, though much remains unknown.
“Nobody has too good of a feel” of the losses, he said Wednesday in an interview with CNBC, responding to a question of whether those loss estimates were reasonable. “But those don’t strike me as silly in any way. There will be a high proportion of uninsured losses to insured losses compared to most events.” Bloomberg
