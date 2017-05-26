DGS may be anti-profiteering watchdog under GST regime

The GST Council at its meeting in Srinagar last week decided to keep primary food items like eggs, dairy produce, meat and most fish varieties as well as services such as education and healthcare outside the GST net. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) under the revenue department is likely to be the watchdog for monitoring whether businesses resort to profiteering once the proposed goods and services tax (GST) regime kicks in on 1 July.

The powerful federal indirect tax body, the GST Council, is favourably considering to trust DGS with the task as it has experience in studying the price and market dynamics of commodities for the purposes of protecting domestic industry from a sudden surge in imports, through tariff measures, two people familiar with the thinking in the Council said. A final call will be taken by the Council shortly.

The Council has, however, decided against assigning the task to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as the statute governing the anti-trust regulator, the Competition Act, would need an amendment. Besides, CCI’s focus is to ensure competition in the market and to regulate corporate behaviour such as cartelization and abuse of dominance rather than directly regulating prices. CCI is attached to the ministry of corporate affairs, a portfolio held by finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Another body within the revenue department that was considered for the task was the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence.

Assigning the task to DGS now needs only an executive order as the Central GST Act empowers the Council to recommend to the government which authority could be authorized to ensure the benefit of reduced tax burden on commodities and services on account of the GST roll-out are passed on to consumers. The Act stipulates that any reduction in the tax burden on goods or services by way of a rate cut or due to availability of input tax credit should be passed on to consumers in the form of a commensurate cut in price.

The provision raised concerns among businesses about the government wielding the power to comb through retail prices of commodities and services. A senior finance ministry official said on condition of anonymity that this power will be used only in pronounced cases of profiteering and that it is likely to serve as a deterrent rather than the government using it to dictate retail prices indiscriminately.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac and Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu have said that the most important GST implementation issue is making sure that the benefit of tax reduction reaches consumers.

According to the government, the lower tax rate on many commodities as well as the seamless flow of tax credits across the value chain of goods and services available under GST will cool retail inflation. The Council at its meeting in Srinagar last week decided to keep primary food items like eggs, dairy produce, meat and most fish varieties which are not frozen as well as services such as education and healthcare outside the GST net.

According to consulting firm EY, the tax burden on commodities like mobile phones, water filters, utensils and processed food will bear lower tax burden under GST than now, while fruit juices, watches, hair dye, air conditioners and washing machine will attract higher amount of taxes under GST.

“The government needs to bring out objective rules to implement the anti-profiteering clause so that its implementation does not result in un-necessary litigation,” said Bipin Sapra, tax partner, EY India.