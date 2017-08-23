Government notifies Rs200 currency notes

With fluorescent blue as its base colour, the new Rs200 currency notes will bear the picture of the iconic stone chariot at Hampi, Karnataka, on the reverse. The new note will measure 66mmx135mm. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Ending months of speculation, the finance ministry on Wednesday notified issuing of Rs200 currency notes, making it a legal tender and paving the way for its circulation.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Government hereby specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees,” the finance ministry notified through the Gazette of India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 18 August notified that a new Rs50 banknote will be issued shortly under the Mahatma Gandhi series, while bank notes issued under the earlier series will remain legal tender.

With fluorescent blue as its base colour, the new notes will bear the picture of the iconic stone chariot at Hampi, Karnataka, on the reverse. The new note will measure 66mmx135mm, it said.

In a surprise announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 November announced scrapping of old Rs500 and Rs1,000 currency notes, wiping out over 85% of the cash in circulation.

RBI data shows that currency in circulation stood at Rs15.70 trillion as on 11 August, over nine months after demonetisation. This is about 88.70% of the Rs17.7 trillion that was in circulation on 4 November

Introduction of Rs200 note will fill in the “missing middle” even as the new currency in circulation (CIC) has already reached 84% of the pre-demonetisation level, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a report in July.

The report noted that though there has been a significant move towards relocating distribution of currency towards smaller denominations post demonetisation, there is a mismatch caused by the presence of Rs2,000 denomination straight after Rs500 denomination.

“Herein lies the paradox. Notes of Rs2,000 denomination in ATMs may find few takers because of missing middle—Rs200 note,” the report said

