Yogi Adityanath meets L.K. Advani ahead of court proceedings on Babri Masjid

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani who is in Lucknow to appear before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with a case relating to the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The chief minister welcomed Advani with a bouquet of flowers as the former deputy prime minister stopped at the VVIP guest house before leaving for the special court.

Adityanath was waiting at the guest house for Advani along with other state leaders. Later, the chief minister held a meeting with Advani and other senior leaders.