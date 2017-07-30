Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 30 2017. 10 05 AM IST

Donald Trump accuses China of doing nothing on North Korea

US President Donald Trump has accused China of doing nothing on North Korea, after the belligerent hermit state launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Washington: US President Donald Trump has accused China of doing nothing on North Korea, after the belligerent hermit state launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test, and vowed change.

“I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk,” Trump said in two tweets yesterday.

“We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

Donald Trump China North Korea missile test intercontinental ballistic missile

