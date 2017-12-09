 Israel airstrikes kill two Palestinian gunmen in Gaza - Livemint
Last Published: Sat, Dec 09 2017. 02 10 PM IST

Israel airstrikes kill two Palestinian gunmen in Gaza

Israel launched fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave, Hamas says two of its gunmen were killed in the bombings
Nidal al-Mughrabi
Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli forces near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Saturday, following the US president’s decision to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Photo: AFP
Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli forces near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Saturday, following the US president's decision to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Photo: AFP

Gaza: Israel launched fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave. The Palestine’s Hamas group said two of its gunmen were killed in the bombings.

Militants fired at least three rockets toward Israeli towns from the Hamas-controlled strip on Friday, declared a “day of rage” by Palestinian factions protesting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft targeted four facilities belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip: Two weapons manufacturing sites, a weapons warehouse, a military compound,” the Israeli military said in a statement. Reuters

First Published: Sat, Dec 09 2017. 02 10 PM IST
Topics: Israel Israel airstrikes Palestine Gaza strip Hamas

