Israel airstrikes kill two Palestinian gunmen in Gaza
Israel launched fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave, Hamas says two of its gunmen were killed in the bombings
Gaza: Israel launched fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave. The Palestine’s Hamas group said two of its gunmen were killed in the bombings.
Militants fired at least three rockets toward Israeli towns from the Hamas-controlled strip on Friday, declared a “day of rage” by Palestinian factions protesting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
“IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft targeted four facilities belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip: Two weapons manufacturing sites, a weapons warehouse, a military compound,” the Israeli military said in a statement. Reuters
First Published: Sat, Dec 09 2017. 02 10 PM IST
Topics: Israel Israel airstrikes Palestine Gaza strip Hamas
