Donald Trump under fire for muted response on Virginia violence

Democrats as well as some Republicans were quick to call out Donald Trump’s language and apparent failure to single out white nationalists. Photo: Reuters

Charlottesville: US President Donald Trump is under fire from both Republicans and Democrats for his muted response to the violence unleashed by white supremacists during a rally in Virginia in which a woman was killed.

Trump on Sunday condemned violence by “many sides,” but stopped short of explicitly condemning far-right groups. The White House has since clarified in a statement that his condemnation included white supremacists.

A woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

“I’d like the president to come out today, as I asked every elected official in this country. Don’t hide. Be strong and do the right thing. Tell white supremacists, tell the neo-Nazis, tell the Ku Klux Klan members, tell them all. We’ve had enough of it. Get out of our country. You are not wanted here. You are dividing us,” said Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Virginia governor.

McAuliffe expressed his frustration over the top leadership not being vocal and specific in condemning the white supremacist groups responsible for this. He has declared a state of emergency in Virginia. The city has a population of about 50,000, according to 2010 census, where many Indian-Americans also live. The University of Virginia campus has a significant number of Indian students.

“I would call upon the president, the next opportunity he has to speak, to call out the white supremacists for who they are, for their hatred, for their bigotry, for the Nazis,” said McAuliffe. “We have got to work together on reconciliation to come together. This isn’t politics. This is about who we are as a nation, and I call upon every elected official to join us together, to come up with constructive ways of healing, of reconciliation and just telling these people to stop,” the Virginia governor said as the White House spent most of the day in defending Trump.

“The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together,” a White House spokesperson has said in a statement.

“When he condemned bigotry and hatred on all sides, that includes white supremacists and neo-Nazis. I know it’s clear in his mind and it ought to be clear to all Americans,” national security advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster was quoted as saying by the NBC news.

Democrats as well as some Republicans were quick to call out Trump’s language and apparent failure to single out white nationalists, who had organised Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally. Republicans also spoke out, and used the words white nationalism or white supremacy.

House speaker Paul Ryan tweeted: “White supremacy is a scourge. This hate and its terrorism must be confronted and defeated.” Republican New Jersey governor Chris Christie condemned the “racism and violence of white nationalists” and said, “Everyone in leadership must speak out.”

However, his political opponents were not satisfied. “It is an even more horrifying day when these acts take place and the president of this country refuses to acknowledge or condemn white supremacy and domestic terrorism. Instead, he painted a picture of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” said Indian-American congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Thousands of protestors gathered in New York and Washington to protest Trump’s response to violence in Charlottesville. Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security, said that the extremist activity in Charlottesville was terrorism. “With his weak words in the wake of yesterday’s terrorist incident, it is clear we cannot count on President Trump for action...,” he said.