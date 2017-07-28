Government collected Rs2,35,308 crore as cess in 2016-17

Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the total revenue generated from education, Swachh Bharat, Krishi Kalyan and other cesses and surcharges in 2016-17 under direct tax was Rs46,939.17 crore. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The government collected a total Rs2,35,307.75 crore last fiscal by way of a host of cesses, including those of education, Swachh Bharat, Krishi Kalyan and other surcharges, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the total revenue generated from education, Swachh Bharat, Krishi Kalyan and other cesses and surcharges in 2016-17 under direct tax was Rs46,939.17 crore.

The amount generated from the aforesaid cesses and surcharges under the indirect tax category stood at Rs1,88,368.58 crore last fiscal. In the Budget 2015-16, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to levy a Swachh Bharat cess of up to 2% ‘on all or certain services, if need arises’.

The cess kicked in from 15 November, 2015. Also, to a separate query, Gangwar said that till mid-June 2017, 413 benami transactions were identified since coming into effect of the amended Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2016.

“Provisional attachment of properties under the Act was made in 233 cases. Value of properties under the attachment is Rs813 crore,” the minister said. The benami properties attached include deposits in bank accounts, jewellery, immovable properties and the like, he added.

The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988, was comprehensively amended through the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016, to provide for an effective regime for prohibition of such transactions.

The amended Act came into effect from November 1, 2016. To another query, the minister said the Enforcement Directorate has registered 2,349 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), conducted 736 searches and issued 789 provisional orders attaching property worth of Rs 2,299 crore.

It has arrested 130 persons and filed 370 prosecution complaints till 30 June, 2017, under the PMLA. As on 12 July, 2017, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has removed 1,62,618 companies from the Register of Companies by following the due process under the Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013, Gangwar replied to a separate question.