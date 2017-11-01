Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel predicted India’s wars, Doklam in 1950: Manohar Parrikar
Panaji: India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had predicted India’s wars with China and Pakistan, fought over a decade later, in 1950, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said.
In a three-page letter written to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Patel had also predicted the Doklam issue, Parrikar said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Patel and the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi.
Also Read: Attempts in the past to run down Sardar Patel’s contribution: Narendra Modi
Parrikar said he got an opportunity to read about Patel when he was defence minister. “I read one of his letters written to Jawaharlal Nehru. In the letter, the subject was about our enemy or adversary along the northern border,” Parrikar said.
“In 1950, Sardar Patel had predicted what would happen in 1965 (India-Pakistan war)... the war that happened with China, even the Doklam issue, which has come up in the recent times,” he added.
“He (Patel) was so accurate and perfect,” the Goa chief minister said. Parrikar also made a reference to Kashmir and said the current situation exists because Patel’s views were not considered.
India and Pakistan fought wars in 1965 and 1971. The India-China war was in 1962. Earlier this year, Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a prolonged face-off in Doklam near Sikkim.
Latest News »
- Tea Board faces uncertain future, says chairman P.K. Bezboruah
- Sensex, Nifty hit record highs: 5 things that are driving the rally
- Govt to implement 200 reforms to push India into top 50 in World Bank ranking: official
- CCEA gives nod to Rs10,000 crore SBA for fertiliser subsidy
- Google isn’t fixing its real shopping problem
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bharti Airtel’s Q2 shows it can still put up a good fight against Reliance Jio
SBI Life Insurance needs to cruise beyond the expected for valuation pop
Dabur India’s volume growth in Q2 signals recovery is under way
IndiGo flies higher in September quarter on better yields
Lupin September quarter margins impress, US business bottoms out