GST: Restaurants, cafes struggle with billing

Mumbai: On the first day of goods and services tax (GST), large and small restaurant chains and cafes struggled to produce correctly printed bills for their customers mentioning GST and the GST registration number.

International coffee chain Starbucks India provided hand-written bills with the GST amount that contains the company’s GST number.

Similarly, a McDonald’s outlet in Mumbai had trouble printing out bills with complete alignment.

Meanwhile, orders from restaurant aggregators like Zomato do not generate online invoices with GST amounts, simply stating the amount as ‘taxes’.

“We should see all restaurants catch up very soon, there were people who were not able to register by June 25 (the previous deadline to get a GST number),” said Dilip Datwani, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI). “The software guys (who manage enterprise software for restaurants) have not been able to cope up, they have been waiting for the last minute,” he said, adding that everyone in the industry should be able to catch up with invoicing and billing formats in the next 15-20 days.

The government also released certain APIs only in June, said Anita Rastogi, indirect tax partner at KPMG.