Shinzo Abe arrives in Ahmedabad, bullet train, strategic partnership on agenda

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during inspection of a bullet train manufacturing plant in Kobe in November 2016. Photo: AFP

Ahmedabad: India and Japan will look to shore up economic and strategic ties during Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s two-day visit to India that started on Wednesday with his arrival in Gujarat, the home state of his host Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Abe and his wife Akie Abe were received at the Ahmedabad airport by Modi on their arrival. Abe is the second leader from East Asia to be received by Modi in Gujarat. Modi had earlier welcomed Chinese president Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad in September 2014.

The two leaders will review “the recent progress in the multifaceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ and will set its future direction,” said a statement on the Narendramodi.in website.

According to a programme put out by the Indian foreign ministry, Abe and his wife will be welcomed at a civic reception on Wednesday evening where the cultural diversity of India will be showcased through a series of performances.

The two prime ministers will visit Sabarmati Ashram, established by India’s freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the Sabarmati river. The two leaders will also visit Dandi Kutir, the museum dedicated to Gandhi.

A visit to the famous 16th century Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali mosque will also be part of the engagements on Wednesday before the two leaders sit down for talks on bilateral and other issues on Thursday.

First though, the two leaders will take part in a cultural roadshow—a pageantry running 8km from Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram.

“I look forward to welcoming PM @AbeShinzo. I will be hosting him in Gujarat in our fourth annual summit together,” Modi tweeted in English as well as in Japanese ahead of Abe’s arrival late Tuesday.

“PM @AbeShinzo and I will attend a wide range of programmes on 13th and 14th September 2017, aimed at further boosting India-Japan ties,” he said in another post.

“India truly values the relationship with Japan and we look forward to further boosting our bilateral ties in a wide range of sectors,” Modi said in yet another Twitter post.

Abe is in India for the 12th annual India-Japan summit. It was in 2006 that India and Japan agreed to hold annual summits between the prime ministers of the two countries. But Abe’s current visit comes in the backdrop of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test on 3 September and India announcing the end of a tense military confrontation with China on 28 August.

“The Japanese prime minister’s visit is a bilateral one but in comes in the context of certain developments that show up the uncertainties in the world that we currently live in,” said a person familiar with the development. “In this context, I think it will be fair to say that India and Japan would be looking at how to boost cooperation and collaborate further in all spheres to strengthen their bilateral ties,” the person said.

Abe is seen as a friend of India and ties between India and Japan have warmed dramatically since Abe’s re-election as prime minister in December 2012.

“Abe’s visit is part of a process of expanding India-Japan ties. Abe has played a pivotal role in transforming India Japan relations. The visit will be helpful in ensuring that the relationship is consolidated,” said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal.

The centrepiece of the Abe visit will be laying of the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Thursday. It will mark the entry of Japan into what is seen as a key market for infrastructure construction and modernisation in Asia ahead of competitors like China. The 500-km railway service is expected to start in 2022—a year ahead of what was previously expected. According to news reports from Tokyo, Japan is providing 81% of the funding for the estimated $17-billion project, through a 50-year loan at 0.1% annual interest.

Several agreements to boost skill development and manufacturing – two areas that prime minister Narendra Modi is seen as keen to deliver as per his 2014 election promises – are expected to be signed after talks between Abe and Modi in Gandhinagar on Thursday. The two leaders will also address industry representatives on Thursday.

“Trade with Japan has declined in the last couple of years which is not a good sign,” Sibal said adding that though the number of Japanese companies in India have gone up, trade figures are seen declining. “India will need to look at measures to address Japanese concerns about creating a more conducive atmosphere for Japanese investments given that the potential of economic ties is huge,” Sibal said.

On the strategic front, India and Japan could announce the launch of the Asia Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC) on Thursday, seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The two countries could commit about $40 billion initially to the proposed growth corridor that envisages capacity building and human resource development in Africa, creating quality infrastructure and institutional connectivity, people-to-people partnership, and development and co-operation projects.

At home, India is looking for help from Japan to develop its remote northeast region, riven by a myriad insurgencies.

Defence cooperation between the two countries could also be one of the issues on the agenda for the Modi-Abe talks with India and Japan engaged in negotiations for purchase of US 2i surveillance aircraft from Tokyo for several years now.