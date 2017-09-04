Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 10 59 AM IST

Coal scam case: Special CBI court grants bail to Naveen Jindal, others

Special CBI court grants bail to Naveen Jindal, others in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh
Priyanka Mittal
Naveen Jindal is the chairman and managing director of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL). Photo: HT
New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday granted bail to Naveen Jindal, chairman and managing director of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

The other accused include JSPL, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of JSPL Vikrant Gujral, chief advisor Anand Goel, former deputy managing director Sushil Maroo and company’s authorised signatory D.N. Abrol.

The accused have been chargesheeted for offences under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, 1960.

On 23 May, special judge Bharat Parashar had taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the central investigating agency against Jindal and the company.

The case will be heard next on 31 October.

First Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 10 59 AM IST
