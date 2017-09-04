Coal scam case: Special CBI court grants bail to Naveen Jindal, others
New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday granted bail to Naveen Jindal, chairman and managing director of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.
The other accused include JSPL, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of JSPL Vikrant Gujral, chief advisor Anand Goel, former deputy managing director Sushil Maroo and company’s authorised signatory D.N. Abrol.
The accused have been chargesheeted for offences under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, 1960.
On 23 May, special judge Bharat Parashar had taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the central investigating agency against Jindal and the company.
The case will be heard next on 31 October.
Latest News »
- Donald Trump’s threats over North Korea belie limits on his options
- Xi Jinping calls for Brics to play a bigger role in world governance
- Brics Summit 2017: Narendra Modi seeks strong partnership to spur growth
- FIIs pull out most, DIIs invest maximum in August since November
- When economists look to the sky
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Is the bump-up in commercial vehicle sales here to stay?
Total flow of funds to firms contracts, bank borrowings fall off the map in June quarter
Sales accounted under GST could distort September quarter picture
Will an earnings recovery elude us in fiscal 2019 too?
Dilip Buildcon’s asset sale allays rising debt concerns