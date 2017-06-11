| E-Paper
Last Modified: Sun, Jun 11 2017. 06 42 PM IST

Donald Trump state visit to Britain delayed over protest fears: report

Donald Trump’s planned visit to Britain has been postponed after he told Theresa May that he did not want to come until the public supported his visit

Kylie MacLellanEstelle Shirbon
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
London: US President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to Britain has been postponed after he told Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone conversation he did not want to come until the public supported his visit, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

Citing an unnamed adviser at May’s Downing Street office who was in the room at the time, the Guardian reported on its website that the conversation between the two leaders took place in recent weeks.

Downing Street spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. Reuters

First Published: Sun, Jun 11 2017. 06 42 PM IST