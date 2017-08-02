Parliament Live: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Congress raises I-T raids in Karnataka

New Delhi: The day 13 of the Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session saw fresh ruckus in both Houses with the Congress party raising the issue of income tax department’s raids on the resort where Gujarat MLAs are currently staying.

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Karnataka and Delhi related to energy minister D. K. Shivakumar in connection with a tax evasion probe case. Shivakumar is hosting the Congress MLAs at a resort near Bengaluru.

Here are the latest updates and developments from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha:

■ Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly again as Congress MPs shout slogans to protest raids against Karnataka minister. (PTI)

■ Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha: “It is now becoming a trend to blatantly misuse powers of the state. The minister and his brother, an elected representative, coodinated in the stay of Gujarat MLAs, that is why this targeted timing.”(News18)

■ Finance minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha: “No search has taken place in the Eagleton resort as such and no MLA was searched, only one particular Karnataka minister was searched.” (ANI)

■ Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha: “Conduct raids on residences of those people from your party (BJP) who are offering Rs15 crores.” (ANI)

On Tuesday, Congress leader Madhusudhan Mistry had alleged that his party MLAs were being "kidnapped" and offered "Rs10-15 crore" with a view to influence their vote in the 8 August elections to send three members from the state to the Rajya Sabha.

■ Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly as slogan-shouting Cong MPs troop into Well to protest IT raids against Karnataka minister.

■ Congress’s Ahmed Patel has slammed the I-T raids on Karnataka energy minister and accused the BJP of indulging in an “unprecedented witch-hunt” to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

Patel, who is contesting the Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat, said the I-T raids on the Congress minister, at whose guest house the Congress MLAs from Gujarat are staying, shows the utter desperation and frustration of BJP.

“After using the state machinery and every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation and frustration,” he said on Twitter.

BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win one Rajya Sabha seat — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) August 2, 2017

Patel, who is also Congress President Sonia Gandhi's political secretary, is re-contesting the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat. BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani are also contesting besides Patel, for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat for which elections will be held on 8 August.

■ Following is today’s legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament:

— Lok Sabha: Bills for consideration and passing: The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017 The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017 The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017.

— Rajya Sabha: Bills for consideration and passing: The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013. PTI ARC ARC