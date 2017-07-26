Delhi HC tells Arvind Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Delhi high court has asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to finance minister Arun Jaitley during his cross-examination in a defamation suit.

