Delhi HC tells Arvind Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to Arun Jaitley
No person can be subjected to scandalous and abusive language in garb of cross-examination, Delhi HC tells Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi high court has asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to finance minister Arun Jaitley during his cross-examination in a defamation suit.
No person can be subjected to scandalous and abusive language in the garb of cross-examination; this has to be dealt with a heavy hand, Delhi high court tells Kejriwal.
First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 01 34 PM IST
