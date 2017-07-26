Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 01 47 PM IST

Delhi HC tells Arvind Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to Arun Jaitley

No person can be subjected to scandalous and abusive language in garb of cross-examination, Delhi HC tells Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
A file photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Delhi high court has asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to finance minister Arun Jaitley during his cross-examination in a defamation suit.

No person can be subjected to scandalous and abusive language in the garb of cross-examination; this has to be dealt with a heavy hand, Delhi high court tells Kejriwal.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 01 34 PM IST
    Topics: Arvind Kejriwal Arun Jaitley Delhi High Court cross examination Jaitley defamation case

