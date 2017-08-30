Finance ministry to decide on last date for PAN linkage with Aadhaar tomorrow

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was 31 July but was extended to 31 August. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The finance ministry is likely to decide on Thursday whether to extend till year-end the deadline for linking of permanent account number (PAN) with biometric identifier Aadhaar, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The cut-off ends on Thursday. The Aadhaar matter is before the Supreme Court with next date of hearing posted for November, and the deadline for Aadhaar linking for availing of social sector schemes has been extended till December-end.

“The government will decide tomorrow if the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking will be extended,” the person said. Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says every person with PAN as on 1 July 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

However, those categorised as non-resident Indians as per income tax laws, people who are not citizens of India, those above 80 years of age and residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir had been exempt from the requirement.

The tax department had on 31 July stated that “unless a finding is made that Aadhaar is constitutionally not valid, tax return filers will need to link their PAN with Aadhaar by 31 August 2017”. Incidentally, 31 December is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

Tax filers, however, were allowed to file their annual income returns by 5 August without linking their Aadhaar with PAN. They were to just quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement number for having applied for Aadhaar. It had further stated that “income tax returns filed will not be processed should tax filers fail to link Aadhaar and PAN on or before 31 August 2017.

The government earlier in the day told the Supreme Court that it is extending deadline for quoting Aadhaar in welfare schemes till 31 December. The deadline was 30 September. The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was 31 July but was extended to 31 August.