2 militants killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Sunday following specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said. During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.
First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 09 08 AM IST
