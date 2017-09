2 militants killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Representational image. During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Sunday following specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said. During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.