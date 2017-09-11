Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 09 08 AM IST

2 militants killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
PTI
Representational image. During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight. Photo: AFP
Representational image. During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Sunday following specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said. During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 09 08 AM IST
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam district Kashmir encounter militants Kashmir police

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share