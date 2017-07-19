Darjeeling unrest: TMC office, community hall set on fire by Gorkhaland supporters

Darjeeling: A century-old community hall and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in the Darjeeling hills were set ablaze by pro-Gorkhaland supporters, police said on Wednesday as the indefinite shutdown for a separate state entered its 35th day.

While the Raj Rajeswari hall in Kurseong area was reduced to ashes after the blaze late last night, the Trinamool Congress party office in Darjeeling town was also gutted after it was set on fire on Wednesday.

More From Livemint »

“No one was injured but both the hall and party office were reduced to ashes. We are trying to identify the culprits,” an official said.

Political party activists, dressed in traditional Nepali attire, took out rallies in the morning. They were heard raising slogans in support of a separate Gorkhaland state. The Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM) also has plans to conduct rallies in various parts of the hills on Wednesday.

Police and security forces patrolled the streets and kept a tight vigil on entry and exit routes. Internet services remained suspended in the hills. Except pharmacies, all the other shops, restaurants,, hotels, schools and colleges were also closed.