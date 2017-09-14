Saudi Arabia plans to launch nuclear power tender next month

Saudi Arabia wants to start construction next year on two plants with a total capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts, three industry officials said, as it follows Gulf neighbour the UAE in seeking atomic energy. File photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia/Seoul: Saudi Arabia is expected to launch a tender process for its first nuclear reactors as early as next month and will reach out to potential vendors from countries including South Korea, France and China, industry officials said.

The world’s top oil exporter wants to start construction next year on two plants with a total capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts, three industry officials said, as it follows Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates in seeking atomic energy.

The government agency tasked with the nuclear plans, The King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters