Saudi Arabia plans to launch nuclear power tender next month
Saudi Arabia is expected to launch a tender process for its first nuclear reactors next month, will reach out to vendors from South Korea, France and China, say officials
Saudi Arabia/Seoul: Saudi Arabia is expected to launch a tender process for its first nuclear reactors as early as next month and will reach out to potential vendors from countries including South Korea, France and China, industry officials said.
The world’s top oil exporter wants to start construction next year on two plants with a total capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts, three industry officials said, as it follows Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates in seeking atomic energy.
The government agency tasked with the nuclear plans, The King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 07 45 PM IST
Latest News »
- Hindustan Shipyard expects to finalise Hyundai JV next year
- Here’s why Tim Cook may cut Apple’s biggest deal ever in Japan
- Abanti Sankaranarayanan elected chairman of ASCI
- Doklam not the last problem, Army cannot lower guard: Lt. General P M Hariz
- Facebook won’t make cars, Sheryl Sandberg reassures Germany
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins
Other income lifts Jet Airways’s Q1 earnings
The numbers behind Reliance Jio and Airtel’s IUC spat
Share