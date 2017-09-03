Cabinet reshuffle: Policeman Satyapal Singh becomes minister

Satyapal Singh was Pune Police Commissioner in 2010 when the German Bakery blast took place. Photo: PIB

New Delhi: If you have followed Maharashtra news in the last few years, it's quite likely you have come across Satyapal Singh’s name. Possibly, multiple times.

Singh is a highly-regarded Maharashtra cadre IPS officer of the 1980 batch, and has held several important posts in the state police department, including as Additional Director General of Police. He is also credited with bringing down several crime syndicates in Maharashtra.

Singh was Pune Police Commissioner in 2010 when the German Bakery blast took place, rattling a city which once used to be a sleepy retirement town but is a university hub on Sunday. It was during this stint that Singh refused clearance to renew the passport of Maharashtra home minister Ramesh Bagwe, who had criminal cases pending against him.

He was shunted to the establishment wing of Maharashtra Police for refusing to buckle under political pressure. In 2012, Singh was appointed the Police Commissioner of Mumbai after Arup Patnaik was shunted out for his failure in handling the rioting at Mumbai's Azad Maidan that August.

Upright, honest to a fault and not one to mince his words, Singh has been an exemplary police officer for the entire length of his career; so it was a surprise when he decided to put in his papers while still serving as Mumbai police commissioner in 2014. After his resignation was accepted, he joined the BJP.

He represents Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha. Singh has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.