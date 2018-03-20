 Raju Shetti offers support to Congress over farmers’ issues - Livemint
Raju Shetti offers support to Congress over farmers’ issues

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti meets Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to invite him to a farmers convention on 29 March
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 01 34 AM IST
Anuja
Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana party (SSS) chief Raju Shetti at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana party (SSS) chief Raju Shetti at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A day after the Congress party hinted that farm distress would be one of its key poll planks in the 2019 polls, Lok Sabha member Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana offered to work with it over farmers’ issues. Shetti met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday to invite him to a farmers convention on 29 March.

“As far as the electoral alliance with Congress is concerned, our party will discuss it first. So far, we have decided to work jointly on farmers’ issues,” Shetti told reporters after the meeting according to the Press Trust of India. A possible alliance with Shetti could bolster Congress’ charges on farmer distress against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The meeting on Monday was also attended by Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mohan Prakash, state unit chief Ashok Chavan and senior party leader Mukul Wasnik. Congress leaders are hopeful that a pre-poll alliance with Shetti’s party, which was earlier with the NDA, could be struck ahead of both assembly and general elections.

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 01 33 AM IST
