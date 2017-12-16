PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas in Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Ockhi cyclone-hit areas in Lakshadweep, Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials said on Saturday.

According to the schedule released by the BJP state unit, Modi would arrive at Kochi in the early hours of 19 December and proceed to Agatti in Lakshadweep at 7.30am. Modi would then leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

From here, he would visit Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, party officials said. Before leaving for Delhi in the evening, Modi would visit cyclone-hit areas in Thiruvananthpuram’s coastal region. The cyclone, which lashed the coastal areas on 29-30 November, claimed 68 lives and caused huge damage to crops and property.

More than 90 fishermen, mostly from the coastal belt of Poonthura, Vizhinjam and Adimalathura on the city outskirts, are missing.