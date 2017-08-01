T. Suneel Kumar is Bengaluru’s new police commissioner

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has announced a spate of transfers in recent weeks, and Praveen Sood’s transfer in favour of T. Suneel Kumar follows the trend. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Seven months into his posting as the Bengaluru police commissioner, Praveen Sood on Monday was replaced by T. Suneel Kumar with immediate effect, the state government said in a notification.

“Praveen Sood, additional director general of police (ADGP) & commissioner of police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as additional general of police, communication, logistics and modernization,” according to the notification issued on Monday by the state government.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has announced a spate of transfers in recent weeks as part of the reorganization of various administrative positions in several departments including the police.

Although the reasons for transferring Sood remains unclear, Siddaramaiah—who holds the home portfolio currently—has transferred officials for non-performance in recent weeks.

Sood, a 1986 batch IPS officer, took over as police commissioner on 1 January, when allegations of mass molestations on New Year’s eve in Bengaluru made international headlines.

Sood, who had initially acknowledged that the incident did take place, later retracted to statement, saying there was no evidence of “mass molestations” as reported in sections of the media. In an interview to Mint on 24 January, Sood had said that the police had only heard that such incidents took place but there was no evidence to suggest it did.

“We went through 70-80 hours of footage and could not find any iota of evidence. We see girls falling as a result of the lathicharge, crying, looking for their friends and being consoled, that is all that is there. There were almost 20,000 people there, meaning 20,000 mobiles/cameras. How is it that not even a single person captured it? I feel we have done a great disservice to the city by branding it unsafe and it will stick with us for long for no rhyme or reason,” he told Mint in January.

Under Sood’s leadership, the Bengaluru city police had initiated an innovative trend of using scenes/ dialogues from popular sitcoms like Game of Thrones and catchy expressions to convey safety messages like use of helmet and lane discipline among others.