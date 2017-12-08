Rajnath Singh says 75-80% insurgency in northeast has come to an end

A file photo of home minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: PTI

Shokhuvi (Nagaland): About 75-80% insurgency problems in the northeast has come to an end, union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

At a Sainik Sammelan at the Assam Rifles’ training centre in Nagaland, he said the country’s oldest paramilitary force has been carrying out an exemplary dual service of guarding the porous 1,642-km long India-Myanmar border and counter insurgency operations.

“I can tell you that 75 to 80% of the insurgency problems in the northeast has come to an end,” he said. Singh also highlighted the difficult task of Assam Rifles of guarding an “open border”, where a free movement regime is also in place for uninterrupted travel to each other’s territories by people of both the countries.

“It is a difficult task for you as Myanmar is a friendly country. You have to take care of the diplomatic sensitivity so that our relations do not hamper,” he said.