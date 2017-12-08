Rajnath Singh says 75-80% insurgency in northeast has come to an end
Shokhuvi (Nagaland): About 75-80% insurgency problems in the northeast has come to an end, union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.
At a Sainik Sammelan at the Assam Rifles’ training centre in Nagaland, he said the country’s oldest paramilitary force has been carrying out an exemplary dual service of guarding the porous 1,642-km long India-Myanmar border and counter insurgency operations.
“I can tell you that 75 to 80% of the insurgency problems in the northeast has come to an end,” he said. Singh also highlighted the difficult task of Assam Rifles of guarding an “open border”, where a free movement regime is also in place for uninterrupted travel to each other’s territories by people of both the countries.
“It is a difficult task for you as Myanmar is a friendly country. You have to take care of the diplomatic sensitivity so that our relations do not hamper,” he said.
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Requiem for the infra heroes of yesteryear
Cement prices rise again, but will they sustain this time?
Jet Airways’s Q2 profit remains grounded, thanks to international operations
Steel market conditions bullish but investors not buying it
Videocon d2h merger benefits blindside investors to Dish TV’s waffling performance