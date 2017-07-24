Opposition wanted a discussion on cow vigilantism: Suspended Congress MP

New Delhi: Ranjeet Ranjan, who along with four other Congress members was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday, said the opposition wanted a discussion on the incidents of cow vigilantism in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Rajnath Singh. Claiming that the “atmosphere of fear” prevails in the country, she said 50-60 people have been killed within a year in the mob lynching incidents.

“We had given the adjournment motion. There have been incidents of mob lynching. There is fear among Dalits, adivasi and minority due to (pakhandi) fake gau rakshaks,” she said, adding we wanted a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister and Home Minister on the issue. She said even after the prime minister condemned the killing in the name of gau rakshaks, the mob-lynching incidents have been reported from the BJP ruled states.

“I think this is a conspiracy. The ruling party is playing the politics of hatred,” she added. Ranjan was among six Congress members who were suspended from the Lok Sabha for five days by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on the ground of “highly unbecoming” conduct during their protests over the lynching issue that “undermined the Chair’s dignity”.

Other members suspended for their “improper behaviour” were Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Adhir Rajan Chowdhury, Sushmita Dev and M K Raghavan. In her order, Mahajan said that all these members had torn official papers and thrown it towards the Chair. She said all this had happened despite her agreeing to a discussion on the issue of alleged atrocities against Dalits and Muslims.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and a few other members had raised the issue of atrocities and she had allowed them to speak, Mahajan said.