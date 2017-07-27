Three militants killed as army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Gurez
Army thwarts infiltration attempt along the line of control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, killing three militants
Srinagar: The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, killing three militants.
According to a defence spokesperson, the troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders which led to a firefight.
“An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez sector. Three terrorists have been killed,” he said, adding the operation was in progress.
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 02 42 PM IST
