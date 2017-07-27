Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 02 42 PM IST

Three militants killed as army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Gurez

Army thwarts infiltration attempt along the line of control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, killing three militants

PTI
Representational image. As per an army official, the troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Gurez sector and challenged the intruders which led to a firefight. Photo: Hindustan Times
Srinagar: The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, killing three militants.

According to a defence spokesperson, the troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders which led to a firefight.

    “An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez sector. Three terrorists have been killed,” he said, adding the operation was in progress.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 02 42 PM IST
    Topics: Kashmir infiltration militants Gurez LoC

