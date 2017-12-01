Frame road safety policy by January 2018, SC tells states

The transport ministry has been told to publish a protocol for identification and rectification of accident black spots and take necessary steps for improving the design of roads to make them safe. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told all states and Union territories that have not already framed a road safety policy to do so by 31 January 2018 and implement it with all seriousness.

The states in question are Delhi, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Andaman and Nicobar islands.

A division bench headed by justice Madan B. Lokur asked the states to create a lead agency which would coordinate activities such as licensing issues, including driving licences, registration of vehicles, road safety and features of vehicles, along with allied matters such as emission norms.

States and Union territories that have not yet established a Road Safety Fund were also mandated to set up the fund by 31 March 2018. These funds will include fines collected for traffic violations and will be used for meeting expenses relating to road safety.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation by Dr. S. Rajaseekaran, an orthopedic surgeon and president of the Indian Orthopedic Association seeking enforcement of road safety norms and appropriate treatment of accident victims.

In addition, the ministry of road transport and highways was told to publish a protocol for identification and rectification of accident black spots and take necessary steps for improving the design of roads to make them safe.

At an earlier hearing, it was noted that insurance companies had spent Rs11,480 crore by way of compensation for deaths, injuries, third party property damage and other damage due to road accidents in 2015-16.

The case will be heard next on 7 February.