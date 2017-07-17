Narendra Modi hopes Monsoon session to run with GST spirit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), which brought different political parties together, has brought fresh energy to Parliament’s monsoon session.

In an address ahead of the monsoon session, PM Modi asked the members of the house to keep national interest in mind during the session.

“Today the monsoon session (of Parliament) begins. With the successful rain of GST, this session has new energy and hope. When all political parties and state governments take decisions for the benefit of the country, then the country benefits and that has been shown in the implementation of GST. Growing together stronger is the second name of the GST spirit. This session will go forward with that spirit,” PM Modi said.

The monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, will end on 11 August.

“I hope that all political parties, members of Parliament will work towards the national interest and will engage in high standards of debate which provide value-addition to the proceedings,” he said.

Voting for the post of President is underway on Monday. Results will be announced on Thursday.

“It is this session where the country will get an opportunity to elect a new President and vice president. There are many important events that will take place during this session and the entire country will be keeping an eye on this session,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that this session was important for many reasons as during the session India completes 70 years of Independence on 15 August and 75 years of the Quit India Movement.

On Sunday, addressing an all-party meeting called by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, PM Modi had sent a warning to self-styled cow vigilantes and asked states to take strict action against them. Opposition parties had planned to raise the issue during the monsoon session.