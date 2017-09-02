Gorakhpur children death: UP police apprehends Dr Kafeel Khan of BRD Medical College

Former principal of the BRD Medical College, Dr. Rajiv Mishra, and his wife were taken into custody by the UP STF on 29 August for questioning in connection with the deaths. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: The UP police on Saturday ‘apprehended’ Dr Kafeel Khan from Gorakhpur who was removed from his post in the state-run BRD Medical College after 30 children died there in two days last month, a senior official said. It was a major breakthrough, IG Special Task Force Amitabh Yash told PTI.

Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the state-run BRD Medical College, and was removed following the deaths on 10, 11 August.

“Kafeel Khan was apprehended today at around 9am from Gorakhpur, and he is being handed over to Gorakhpur Police,” Yash said. This is the third arrest made by the STF in the case.

Former principal of the medical college, Rajiv Mishra, and his wife were taken into custody by the UP STF on 29 August for questioning in connection with the deaths.