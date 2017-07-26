Post-GST logistic costs to fall by 20%: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India’s logistics sector would gain the most from the goods and services tax (GST) as costs would fall by almost 20%.

He said this in reference to a report released by the transport ministry on the impact of GST on the logistics sector. The report said before the implementation of GST, the statutory tax rate for most goods worked out to about 26.5%, while post-GST most goods are expected to be in the 18% tax range.

The report claimed that India currently has very high logistics costs—about 14% of the total value of goods as against 6-8% in other major countries. With the introduction of GST, these costs will be brought down to about 10-12% due to efficient inter-state flow of goods, accelerating demand for logistics services.

According to the report, the unified tax regime has obviated the need for inter-state check posts that has resulted in reducing travel time of long-haul trucks and other cargo vehicles by at least one-fifth. This, coupled with the proposed e-way bill that will require online registration for movement of goods worth more than Rs50,000, will ease movement of freight further and bring in more transparency.

Efficient freight movement will also boost demand for high tonnage trucks which in turn would reduce freight costs.

The report said the single GST also means an optimized warehousing structure. Earlier, companies had to maintain warehouses in every state due to different taxation slabs. GST does away with the need to have a separate warehouse for every state. This means a leaner and smarter logistics chain. This will also encourage more investment in the warehousing business.