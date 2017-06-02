India’s economy to turn around in April-June quarter: Arvind Panagariya

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya says the economy would see a ‘good’ turnaround in the current quarter. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: India’s economy is expected to recover in the current quarter as the pain stemming from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cash clampdown late last year has ended, a top policy adviser of the government said on Friday.

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya’s comments came days after data showed that India’s annual economic growth rate unexpectedly slowed to 6.1% in the January-March quarter, its lowest in more than two years.

Modi’s shock decision last November to outlaw high value banknotes took 86% of currency out of circulation virtually overnight, pounding consumer demand in the cash-reliant economy.

While Asia’s third-largest economy surprised investors with its resilience in the October-December quarter when the cash crunch was at its peak, its lingering impact saw construction activity contract and manufacturing and private services slow in the latest quarter.

Panagariya, vice-chairman of the government’s main economic advisory body, said an improvement in cash supply should lift overall economic activity in the April-June quarter.

“We are pretty much out of the woods as far as demonetisation is concerned,” he told a news conference. “We should see a good turnaround in Q1.”

The former Columbia University economics professor also said growth in the fiscal year to March 2018 would accelerate to 7.5%, faster than 7.1% a year ago, and would top the 8% mark in 2018/19.

“Before the present term of the government ends, I would expect that we would hit the 8% mark and probably enter another trajectory of sustained growth at 8 percent plus,” he said. Modi’s five-year term ends in May 2019. Reuters