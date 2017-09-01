YSRCP to launch mass public programme ‘YSR Kutumbam’ tomorrow

For the ‘YSR Kutumbam’ programme, 430,000 trained YSRCP workers will take party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s message to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: In a bid to garner more public support and mobilize its party cadre, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will launch a massive statewide campaign in Andhra Pradesh, named “YSR Kutumbam” after late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, from 2 September.

The door-to-door month-long programme is also aimed at reaching 10 million households in the state and will look to highlight “failures” of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

According to a senior party functionary, the campaign also includes a mechanism to involve non-resident Indians (NRI) from Andhra Pradesh, especially the youth. “We are using technology for this purpose. Apart from this, a formal system has been established to record problems faced by the people in AP. We want to make citizens active participants in our campaign,” he added, on the condition of anonymity.

G. Srikanth Reddy, YSRCP MLA from the Rayachoty seat, said that all party representatives and constituency in-charges have been asked to prepare schedules in all 175 constituency seats for the programme. “First, we have to conduct meetings with all booth-level committees in each of our constituencies. I finished mine today,” he told Mint on Thursday evening.

Reddy explained that post the meetings with booth-level committees, its members will be given pamphlets to the public. “If someone gives a missed call, he or she is a part of the YSRCP family (to increase the party’s membership in AP),” he added. For this programme, the YSRCP will utilise 430,000 trained party workers to take party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s message to the people.

The “YSR Kutumbam” campaign is to be completed before 26 October, when Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin a six-month-long “Padayatra”, said the Rayachoty MLA.

The programme comes just four days after the YSRCP lost the hotly-contested Nandyal by-election (which was held on 23 August and whose results were declared on 28 August) to the TDP.

The massive campaign will start at Pulivendula (constituency) in Cudappah district, the native place of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The date was chosen to coincide with that of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s eight death anniversary, who earlier represented the seat. The former chief minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state died in a helicopter crash on 2 September 2009, five years after leading the state (when he was in the Congress). His son floated the YSRCP in the days that followed.

“Jagan will reiterate our party’s policies and promises in this campaign and share a close dialogue with the households through workers. The campaign will give direct access to the people of AP to register their problems and grievances for which Jagan will give an assurance to resolve once he is in power,” said the party functionary mentioned earlier.

A mechanism has been established at the YSRCP chief’s office for that purpose, he added. “For the very first time, a programme which makes citizens an active participant/stakeholder in setting the agenda for their government has been initiated,” he said.