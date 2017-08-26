BJP chief Amit Shah’s programme in Delhi cancelled due to prohibitory orders

BJP president Amit Shah was to deliver an address on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ at the event in Raja Garden. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s scheduled event in west Delhi on Saturday was cancelled in view of prohibitory orders in New Delhi.

Violence and arson spilled over to the national capital from neighbouring Haryana after self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a rape case on Friday, forcing the Delhi Police to clamp down prohibitory orders till 8 September.

Shah was to deliver an address on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ at the event in Raja Garden. “The programme of national president Amit Shah, scheduled to be held in Raja Garden from 10 AM, has been cancelled due to imposition of Section 144 in Delhi,” said Siddharthan, general secretary(organisation), Delhi BJP.