22 drown as boat capsizes in Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat

Police and PAC personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far, while 10 others have been rescued, after a boat capsized in Yamuna river in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: ANI

Baghpat (UP): At least 22 people drowned and many others were missing after an overloaded boat capsized in Yamuna River in Baghpat.

The boat carrying 60 people capsized and 22 persons drowned, district magistrate Bhawani Singh said. Police and PAC personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far, while 10 others have been rescued.

A search is on to trace others.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs2 lakh compensation for families of those drowned in the boat capsize.