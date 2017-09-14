Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 12 22 PM IST

22 drown as boat capsizes in Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat

22 persons drown after an overloaded boat capsizes in Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat
PTI
Police and PAC personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far, while 10 others have been rescued, after a boat capsized in Yamuna river in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: ANI
Police and PAC personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far, while 10 others have been rescued, after a boat capsized in Yamuna river in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: ANI

Baghpat (UP): At least 22 people drowned and many others were missing after an overloaded boat capsized in Yamuna River in Baghpat.

The boat carrying 60 people capsized and 22 persons drowned, district magistrate Bhawani Singh said. Police and PAC personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far, while 10 others have been rescued.

A search is on to trace others.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs2 lakh compensation for families of those drowned in the boat capsize.

First Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 12 07 PM IST
Topics: Uttar Pradesh Yamuna River boat capsize Baghpat people drowned

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share